BSC Station (BSCS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $500,460.00

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, BSC Station has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $500,460.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00089337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00483261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00228295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $546.62 or 0.01196696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00041387 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

