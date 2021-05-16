BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Reaches $1.75 on Top Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $57.00 million and approximately $415,299.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00089022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.00470657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00230944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.15 or 0.01160880 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

