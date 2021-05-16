BTC Lite Achieves Market Cap of $85,310.04 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $85,310.04 and $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00087940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.25 or 0.01121327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00116214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

