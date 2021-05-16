BTMX Trading 13% Lower This Week (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One BTMX coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BTMX has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $553.17 million and $1.04 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

