BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,739,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $46,714,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $36,024,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $23,904,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $17,480,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.87. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

