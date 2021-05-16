BTU Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $75.82 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.82 million and approximately $10,529.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00086501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.36 or 0.01062995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00064253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00113275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00062635 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

