Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,546,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,540,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

