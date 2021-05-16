Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.24% of Builders FirstSource worth $154,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.93 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.