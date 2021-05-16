Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 186,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

