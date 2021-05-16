Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BVRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $31.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

