Burst (BURST) Hits Market Cap of $47.73 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 90.1% higher against the dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $47.73 million and approximately $699,040.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

