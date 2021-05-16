Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $136.62 million and approximately $384,629.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.98 or 0.00846646 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

