Bytom (BTM) One Day Volume Hits $75.50 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $244.87 million and $75.50 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.17 or 0.00634220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,677,576,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,291,557 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

