Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

