Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.09 Million

Brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report sales of $738.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $696.21 million to $791.20 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ELY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

