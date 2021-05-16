Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $45.77 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,635 shares of company stock valued at $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares valued at $43,612,308. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

