Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$219.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$219.00 in a report issued on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

TSE:CTC.A traded down C$2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$210.34. The stock had a trading volume of 311,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,929. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$97.31 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$191.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

