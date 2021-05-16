Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CWB stock opened at C$35.88 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$19.91 and a 12-month high of C$36.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

