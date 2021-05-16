Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 23,531 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. 9,391,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,835. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

