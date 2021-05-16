Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,363,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

