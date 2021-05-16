Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 13,614 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,403. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

