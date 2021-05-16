Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 8,180 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 24,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 36,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Truist decreased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

AJRD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 264,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

