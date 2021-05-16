Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.40.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.21. The stock had a trading volume of 131,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,711. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

