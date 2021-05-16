Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.76 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,138,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $323.63. 3,997,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.70 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

