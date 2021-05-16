Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.99 Million Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 866,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,516. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

