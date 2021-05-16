Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $23.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,402. The company has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $581.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $314.96 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.