Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.16. 2,650,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

