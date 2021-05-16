Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.