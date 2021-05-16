Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 1,465 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.78. The stock had a trading volume of 799,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

