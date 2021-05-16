Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 3,458 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,848. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

