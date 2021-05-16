Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 2,250 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.12% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

FEZ traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $48.03.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.