Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 7,755,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,331,636. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

