Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

