Carbon (CRBN) Trading Up 49.8% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $153,652.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00090787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.00516273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00231434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.36 or 0.01190784 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00041575 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,670,109 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.