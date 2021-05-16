Cardano Market Cap Hits $64.58 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $64.58 billion and $11.61 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00329584 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012628 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004259 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.