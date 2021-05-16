Carry (CRE) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Carry has a market cap of $93.63 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00051963 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.