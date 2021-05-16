Caspian 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34,389.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $34,389.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.