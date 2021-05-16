Castle (CSTL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $14,131.24 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00716707 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005536 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00018493 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $899.95 or 0.01959121 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,021,217 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

