Cat Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Million (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cat Token has traded up 130.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.31 or 0.00636121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

