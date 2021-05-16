CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of CBRE Group worth $101,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $88.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

