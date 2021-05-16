Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Hits $16,908.86

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 73.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $16,908.86 and $111.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 73.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00086481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.01088848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00115201 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

