CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of CDW worth $87,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a one year low of $96.91 and a one year high of $184.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

