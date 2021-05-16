Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

CE opened at $167.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $75.59 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

