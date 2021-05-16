Celo (CELO) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00010033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $38.02 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

