Celo Dollar Hits Market Cap of $48.57 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.57 million and $188,731.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00086501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.36 or 0.01062995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00064253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00113275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 48,502,954 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

