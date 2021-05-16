Centaur 24 Hour Volume Hits $466,935.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $466,935.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

