CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.26% of CenterPoint Energy worth $32,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

