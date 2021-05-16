Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

