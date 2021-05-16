Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Certara alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.