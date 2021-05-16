CertiK Hits Market Cap of $95.61 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $95.61 million and $6.23 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,254,153 coins and its circulating supply is 44,634,885 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

